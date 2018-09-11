SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police are looking for burglars on the Westside who they say use a food delivery ruse before they burglarize homes.

According to investigators, a female suspect pretends to be an employee of the Postmates delivery service and can be seen on security video holding a bag of food before knocking on the door of a would-be victim’s home.

If there’s no response, the female then motions to two other suspects waiting in a nearby vehicle and they proceed to go to the rear of the property and break in, police said.

At least four burglaries have occurred in the Mar Vista area, with three suspects caught on video.

4 home burglaries in Mar Vista in one month. 3 suspects on security video but no one in custody pic.twitter.com/ad89IN4cPg — Dave Lopez (@cbsladavelopez) September 11, 2018

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call LAPD Pacific Division.