  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Knock Knock Burglaries

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police are looking for burglars on the Westside who they say use a food delivery ruse before they burglarize homes.

According to investigators, a female suspect pretends to be an employee of the Postmates delivery service and can be seen on security video holding a bag of food before knocking on the door of a would-be victim’s home.

If there’s no response, the female then motions to two other suspects waiting in a nearby vehicle and they proceed to go to the rear of the property and break in, police said.

At least four burglaries have occurred in the Mar Vista area, with three suspects caught on video.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call LAPD Pacific Division.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s