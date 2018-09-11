ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — A woman was attacked in her own Rosemead home by burglars that were apparently surprised to find her, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Falling Leaf Avenue, near Garvey, at about 10 p.m. on a burglary call and found a woman in her 60s down in her home. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit with a crowbar that may have been used to get into the home.

The woman told deputies she was sleeping when the break-in happened. Investigators say they believe the burglars were surprised to find her at the home because they didn’t hold her down or ask her where the valuables were kept.

The crime is being considered a home invasion, even though sheriff’s investigators believe it began as a burglary.

Detectives, who are searching for three male suspects, will be on the scene at first light to canvass the area.