LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will be marked Tuesday with remembrance events and memorial ceremonies across Southern California.

Many people will also take the day to perform acts of service in memory of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the attacks on New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The city of Los Angeles will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. at the fire department’s Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Elysian Park. The ceremony is held each year in a plaza that includes a large section of metal recovered from the World Trade Center, which was destroyed in the attack.

Mayor Eric Garcetti will attend the ceremony, along with visiting Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

After the ceremony, the officials will join more than 1,000 volunteers to pack 250,000 meals for the needy. Officials from the Dodgers and Rams are among those expected to take part.

Cities across the region will also hold remembrance events. Morning ceremonies will take place at fire stations in Beverly Hills, Culver City, Santa Monica, and at all Orange County Fire Authority stations.

A memorial walk will also take place in Montebello Tuesday afternoon that will end at the Memorial Wall at Montebello City Park.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

