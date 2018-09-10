TOPANGA (CBSLA) — Topanga Canyon Boulevard is shut down in both directions Monday after a crash took down a power pole, which was left across lanes.

The crash happened just before midnight along northbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Entrada Road and left wires sparking across lanes.

The crash took out power to residents in the area. It’s not clear how many customers were affected.

A SigAlert was issued for the roadway, which is an artery connecting Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

The California Highway Patrol and crews from Caltrans and SoCal Edison are on the scene.