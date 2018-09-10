LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) — Sometimes it pays to be a fan of the LA Galaxy’s reserve club – or at least it did this weekend.

A helicopter dropped $5,000 from the sky during halftime of a match between the USL Las Vegas Lights and the LA Galaxy II on Saturday in Vegas.

Roughly 200 fans were chosen to be on the field to pick up as much cash as they could.

Team owner Brett Lashbrook said $3,000 in $1 bills were dropped, with the remaining $2,000 coming in $2, $5, $10, $20 and $100 bills, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.