LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — John Legend is the first black man and second youngest to join an elite group of entertainers known as “EGOT” winners – people have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

Legend, along with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice,” earned their EGOT status Sunday night when NBC’s live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” won an Emmy Award.

The singer’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, posted a video on Instagram of Legend pulling out his piano bench to place his Emmy alongside his other awards, which include 10 Grammys and an Oscar for his song “Glory” from the movie “Selma.”

She also posted a photo of all three of the new EGOTs and called them GOATS – “Greatest Of All Time.”

With the addition of Legend, Webber and Rice, there are now 15 members of the EGOT club, which includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg. Lopez, “The Book of Mormon” and “Frozen” songwriter, was 38 when he got EGOT status and is still the youngest to win all four awards. Legend, at 39, is the second youngest.

