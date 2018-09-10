  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emmy Awards, John Legend, Tim Rice

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — John Legend is the first black man and second youngest to join an elite group of entertainers known as “EGOT” winners – people have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

Legend, along with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice,” earned their EGOT status Sunday night when NBC’s live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” won an Emmy Award.

The singer’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, posted a video on Instagram of Legend pulling out his piano bench to place his Emmy alongside his other awards, which include 10 Grammys and an Oscar for his song “Glory” from the movie “Selma.”

She also posted a photo of all three of the new EGOTs and called them GOATS – “Greatest Of All Time.”

With the addition of Legend, Webber and Rice, there are now 15 members of the EGOT club, which includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg. Lopez, “The Book of Mormon” and “Frozen” songwriter, was 38 when he got EGOT status and is still the youngest to win all four awards. Legend, at 39, is the second youngest.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s