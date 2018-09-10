RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a little girl at an unlicensed, family-run daycare center.

Hubert David Edgin, 49, was arrested Friday at his residence in the 3400 block of Sun Court on multiple counts of sexual assault of a minor under the age of 10.

Police say they began investigating Edgin after a young girl disclosed to family members he assaulted her while at the daycare provided at his home, where she attended for approximately two years.

Investigators determined the facility he ran with his wife was not licensed and this should be a warning to parents.

“When you come with something that’s licensed you’re probably going to have the people running it more vetted so you’e going to know about them and whether or not this is safe for your child,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said.

Neighbors told CBS2/KCAL9 Edgin had been a nice man and was very involved with Oasis Church in Moreno Valley. During their investigation, detectives learned he may have had contact with other young children through his church and/or other activities.

They are asking the public contact authorities with any additional information regarding Edgin and the investigation.

Edgin is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning. His bail was set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Stacie Ontko at (951) 353-7121 or sontkco@riversideca.gov, or Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing incident number P18105797.