Filed Under:South Los Angeles, Street Takeover

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Street takeovers drew crowds in two different locations overnight in South Los Angeles.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch sports cars drift and do donuts at 120th Street and Western in South L.A. overnight. But it wasn’t their only stop for the night – a street takeover also took place at Compton and Main Street.

Video shows sports cars like a Chevrolet Corvette and a Dodge Charger spinning in close proximity to crowds. People, some holding cell phones to record the action, seemed unafraid of the careening cars and some tried to touch vehicles as they were still moving.

One yellow Camaro was spotted drifting with a woman standing up through the car’s sunroof.

The sheriff’s department say there were no arrests or injuries, but a few cars were towed.

