CYPRESS PARK (CBSLA) — People in Cypress Park are rallying behind the family of a 10-year-old girl killed in a house fire Saturday morning.

Alexa Alarcón just started the fifth grade year at her local school. She was found lying unconscious on the floor near the entrance of her burning home and was rushed to the hospital but it was too late.

The girl’s father was critically hurt while desperately trying to save his family. Her family members, including her parents, two siblings and a cousin all survived.

Neighbors and of the family are in disbelief.

“She goes to school with my daughter. Sad. Sad. That’s all I can say,” one man said.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and hospital expenses.