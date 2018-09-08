YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities have arrested a man following a disturbing case of alleged domestic violence.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Morongo Basin Station were dispatched to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs around 1:30 early Saturday morning.

Deputies said 36-year-old Aaron Hancock beat the victim with a golf club, baseball bat, crow bar, and stabbed her with a pocket knife.

The alleged assaults took place over multiple days. She told officials she was able to flee the residence when Hancock eventually fell asleep.

Hancock was located and arrested for attempted murder. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center. Hancock is being held on a $1 million bail.

Anyone with info related to the case is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.