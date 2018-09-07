LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The family of a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside a burger stand in South Los Angeles earlier this year renewed the call for public’s help in finding the teen’s killer.

On the night of April 27, Hannah Bell and her mother were in line at Best Burger, located at 7730 S. Western Ave., when a gunman walked up and opened fire.

Bell, the youngest of five siblings, was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

“I miss her daily, I miss her so much,” Bell’s mother Samantha Mays told reporters at a news conference Friday outside the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street station.

“We don’t want the community to forget what happened on April 27th,” LAPD Deputy Chief Dennis Kato added.

Investigators still do not know if Bell was targeted or whether the attack was random. Mays said her daughter was not in a gang and believes she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He killed my baby and he has hurt my whole family because of this,” Mays said. “And it’s not right that he just walks free.”

The suspect, who fled on foot, was only described as a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt. No surveillance video of the attack has been released.

“I know in your heart you know who you are, and you know what you did,” Bell’s brother Markeis Jones said. “Bring yourself to the light.”

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading an arrest.