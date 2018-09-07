WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Rapper Post Malone walked away uninjured after his Rolls-Royce was struck by another car in West Hollywood early Friday.

The white Rolls-Royce was T-boned by a Kia at about 2:45 a.m. near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny. Malone’s assistant was driving, and Malone was a passenger. They were the only occupants of the Rolls-Royce, they weren’t hurt in the crash.

There was a couple and another man in the Kia, and while they appeared to be shaken, they were not injured.

The rapper, whose given name is Austin Richard Post, looked stoic as he watched police look over the crash site.

“Oh yeah, I’m fine,” he said.

Police say, since no one was seriously hurt, the crash will be a case for the insurance companies.

Malone has had an eventful few weeks. His hit song, “rockstar,” won VMA Song of the Year on Aug. 20. The next day, he was a passenger on a private jet that was forced to make an emergency landing because it blew two tires at takeoff.

The frequency of mishaps he has been involved in wasn’t lost on Malone after Friday morning’s crash.

“god must hate me lol,” he tweeted.

