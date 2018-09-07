LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – You’ve certainly heard of cryptocurrency, but what about crypto-collectibles?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the digital space with what they are calling the first ever crypto giveaway in both baseball and sports history.

The team announced Friday that it will be holding Digital Bobblehead Night when the Dodgers host the Padres on Sept. 21.

How does it work? The first 40,000 fans will receive a card with a unique code. Fans will then visit a website, where they can enter in that code and unlock a digital bobblehead which they can then download to their Ethereum wallet. Ethereum is a public blockchain network which uses the cryptocurrency ether.

When fans unlock their token, they will be randomly given a digital bobblehead of either Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner or Kenley Jansen.

“We’re excited for our first-ever Crypto giveaway, and to explore an entirely new marketplace with our fanbase,” said Lon Rosen, Dodger Executive Vice President, in a statement. “We hope this piques the interest of Dodger fans, and will help launch a new age of digital collectibles and promotions.”

Note that to download the digital bobblehead, however, you’ll need an Ethereum wallet first. For more information on cryptocurrency wallets, click here.