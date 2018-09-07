FULLERTON (CBSLA) – The president of Cal State Fullerton is hoping to become the newest YouTube rap star.

CSUF President Framroze Virjee is seen dancing and rapping while singing the praises of the 40,000-student school in the nearly two-minute video, “Titans Lead Higher, CSUF President Fram Rap”.

Dressed in various CSUF-branded outfits, Virjee performs alongside 2018 grad Rachel Herzog, as he raps about “sustainability from our campus to our beaches” and other phrases like “we lead the nation” and “we’re not tired, we’re on fire”.

But Fullerton’s campus – which boasts the most students of any of the 23-campus Cal State system – is the main star of the vidoe, which shows numerous scenes of campus life, sports, academic activities and graduations.

Known as “Fram” on campus, Virjee took over as Fullerton’s president after initially serving as the CSU system’s top attorney at the chancellor’s headquarters in Long Beach.

Prior to that, Virjee worked for nearly three decades at L.A.’s oldest law firm, O’Melveny & Myers, where he specialized in labor and employment law.

The rapping president video immediately drew raves from students and campus workers.

“Coolest president ever,” one commenter wrote. “A true Rockstar!”

Another wrote “‘I love you,” and a CSUF employee said, “Another reason why I love working here.”

