BURBANK (CBSLA) — Another crosstown pursuit capped off a week of bizarre chases in the Southland Friday, with the driver and passenger bailing from the high-end convertible while the car was still in gear.

The nearly two-hour pursuit began just after 8 p.m. when police in Burbank tried to pull over a Porsche 911 convertible for not having license plates. The driver refused to stop and proceeded to the 101 Freeway, making it a reckless driving stop.

The driver, an older man, then made his way south on the 101, getting onto the 10 Freeway before merging onto Interstate 5 towards Orange County. He then got on the 91 Freeway, making it all the way to the 57 Freeway near Diamond Bar, where he doubled back on the 60 Freeway westward.

At times, the female passenger could be seen reaching under her seat. She also appeared to be bobbing her head and dancing as if listening to music at several points. For his part, the driver repeatedly raised his hands as if coaxing police who were not far behind him.

After nearly two hours, the driver got back on the 101 north, exiting on Barham Avenue towards Burbank.

The vehicle eventually entered an alley near Cordova Street and Alameda Avenue, where they exited the vehicle while it was still in gear. The couple walked onto a property neighbors later said was their home as the Porsche rolled down the alley.

Police found the couple and took them into custody without further incident.

As he was being handcuffed, the driver screamed, “Jesus Christ is amazing, and he has saved my life like he will right now.”

A neighbor said the man is mentally unstable and that he has called the police on the man “many times.” “He preaches Bible scripture, and then when he’s not doing that, he’s threatening people,” said the man’s neighbor.

It was just the latest in a spate of crosstown chases this week. On Wednesday, a double murder suspect was a passenger in a truck that led police on a chase from the San Fernando Valley to a Ralphs in Brentwood.

The night prior, police lost sight of a car they started following near Porter Ranch. The driver was eventually taken into custody in South L.A.