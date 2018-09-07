LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A river ran through a Beverly Crest neighborhood early Friday after a water main break.

The break was first reported at 1:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of San Ysidro Drive. Water continued to flow two hours later because Los Angeles City Fire crews were unable to shut off the water.

The rush of water pushed trash cans and other debris into the road. Neighbors who were awakened by the noise of the water thought it was rain.

“I haven’t seen a river like this in years,” resident Mitch Blumenfeld said.

It’s not known when crews will get the water shut off or make repairs on the pipe.