SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Two people have been detained after a Hispanic boy was shot and killed on a street in Santa Ana overnight Wednesday.

Santa Ana police officers responded to reports of a shooting to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the 1000 block of West Richland Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. He died at the scene.

His name and age were not released. Police did not immediately have a motive in the shooting.

Officers later detained a man and woman who were believed to have been with the victim at the time of the shooting, police said. Officers also found a car nearby which is believed to have been involved in the killing.

According to police, residents in the area heard a gunshot but did not witness the shooting itself.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.