WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed following an altercation in the parking lot of a Westminster strip mall Wednesday night.

At 9:40 p.m., Westminster police responded to several 911 calls regarding a physical altercation in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy store located in the 15400 block of Brookhurst Street.

As the officers were enroute, they learned that shots had been fired and they arrived to find a man wounded.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to Westminster police Cpl. Alan Aoki.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect running from the scene, Aoki said.

Detectives were looking at security video to try to identify the suspect and the circumstances that led to the shooting, he added.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)