LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A retired member of LAPD’s SWAT is battling a rare form of cancer, and his friends and fellow officers have teamed up to raise money to help him and his family.

John Kent retired in June 2016 after a 31 years with the city of Los Angeles, 26 of which were spent with SWAT. According to the GoFundMe page set up for Kent, he was diagnosed with cancer just as he was going into retirement.

The GoFundMe page did not specify what kind of cancer Kent was diagnosed with, but said the disease has progressed to stage 4, and Kent’s body is not responding well to chemotherapy.

Kent is being treated at City of Hope in Duarte.

The fundraisers say all proceeds are going to the Kent family to help them with medical bills and personal needs.