LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is backing down from a plan to introduce a new “popular movie” award at next year’s Oscars.

The Board of Governors for the academy released a statement saying “while remaining committed to celebrating a wide spectrum of movies,” they recognize that implementing any new award this late into the year “creates challenges for films that have already been released”, according to Variety.

The statement indicated the board would “seek additional input regarding this category”, but a timeline was not immediately provided.

Last month, officials announced a new Oscar for achievement in popular film would be awarded starting with the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020 as a separate category from the Best Picture trophy.

Under the proposal, the legendarily lengthy Oscars telecast would also be shortened, which means certain awards will not be presented during the live broadcast – another major break with Academy Awards tradition.

