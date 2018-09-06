MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — A Manhattan Beach neighborhood is on alert Thursday after a man exposed himself to a girl walking home from high school.

The girl, whose age was not released, was walking home from Mira Costa High School in the 600 block of Herrin Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when she was approached by a small black car with tinted windows.

She told police that the driver asked her for directions to the freeway, but as she did so, she saw the driver exposing himself from inside the car.

He quickly drove away from the area and was last seen going east on 5th Street from Herrin.

The community of Manhattan Beach has already been on edge after a woman was raped in her home less than a week ago by a man who broke in.

Police have not said the two crimes are connected.