LIVE:Day 3 Of The Confirmation Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMNew Larry King Update: Credit Crisis?
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice For All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Manhattan Beach

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — A Manhattan Beach neighborhood is on alert Thursday after a man exposed himself to a girl walking home from high school.

The girl, whose age was not released, was walking home from Mira Costa High School in the 600 block of Herrin Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when she was approached by a small black car with tinted windows.

She told police that the driver asked her for directions to the freeway, but as she did so, she saw the driver exposing himself from inside the car.

He quickly drove away from the area and was last seen going east on 5th Street from Herrin.

The community of Manhattan Beach has already been on edge after a woman was raped in her home less than a week ago by a man who broke in.

Police have not said the two crimes are connected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s