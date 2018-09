SYLMAR (CBSLA) — One man is dead and two suspects are at large in Sylmar following a shooting Thursday evening.

Authorities said when they arrived on scene the victim was dead.

The shooting occurred near an automotive shop in the 14900 block of Nurmi Street, near Polk and Bradley.

Officials said the two male suspects fled in a black, four-door vehicle.

Witnesses heard two shots.