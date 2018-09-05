STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A man was decapitated by the rope he used to hang himself in a Santa Monica parking garage Wednesday.

The suicide was reported at about 12:40 p.m. The man was found on the seventh floor of parking structure four located on the 1300 block of Second Street, according to Santa Monica police. The garage is located a block away from the Third Street Promenade.

People were talking about the incident on social media, including one Twitter user who said she actually saw the man jump an several others who saw the body and head.

I just saw someone jump off a building in #santamonica I pray that his family finds peace — Taurean McGee (@Baby_girls_16) September 5, 2018

jimmy i have a photo of the head. i'm in santa monica. i literally see it. they just put a tent over it but they whole forensic unit and a million cops are in my alleyway now and you can't get anywhere near my building by vehicle. — KP ✨✨ (@KPSaurusRex) September 5, 2018

This is a developing story.

