MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A retired teacher in Monrovia is capturing amazing wildlife footage simply with the help of a bucket of water.

James Day, who lives in the 500 block of Alta Vista Avenue, has been snapping photos of the bears, deer, foxes and bobcats who come to drink from a bucket which he fills outside his home.

Day told CBS2 Tuesday that although the bucket has been sitting outside his home for decades, he just recently started to fill it up.

Monrovia police, meanwhile, said that leaving water for wildlife is OK, but leaving food is prohibited.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests that people not provide water for the animals because it can make them too dependent on it.