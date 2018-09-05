LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Wednesday began a new tracking service to help locate people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or Autism who go missing.

The program, called L.A. Found, will allow users to voluntarily wear trackable bracelets. When people with the bracelets are reported missing, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department will then use handheld or helicopter receivers to track and locate them.

Glendale and La Verne are among the cities already using the bracelets, which are provided by the nonprofit group Project Lifesaver.

“So if a person was to go missing, they would call 911 and they would notify dispatchers if the missing person was wearing a Project Lifestyle bracelet,” LASD Sgt. Kevin Tiwari told CBS2. “They would give us the frequency, and then we would enter this into the receiver, and then this tracker device would find them within a mile, a mile radius, and then we would triangulate their location with the help of the trackers and also with aerial bureau, which has a three to five mile radius.”

A bracelet costs $325 plus tax and shipping.

If you are interested in getting one for yourself or someone else, visit LAFound.com.