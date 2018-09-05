LIVE:Day Two Of The Confirmation Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alzheimer's disease

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Wednesday began a new tracking service to help locate people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or Autism who go missing.

capture10 LA County Launches Tracking Bracelet Program To Find Missing Patients

(CBS2)

The program, called L.A. Found, will allow users to voluntarily wear trackable bracelets. When people with the bracelets are reported missing, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department will then use handheld or helicopter receivers to track and locate them.

Glendale and La Verne are among the cities already using the bracelets, which are provided by the nonprofit group Project Lifesaver.

capture21 LA County Launches Tracking Bracelet Program To Find Missing Patients

(CBS2)

“So if a person was to go missing, they would call 911 and they would notify dispatchers if the missing person was wearing a Project Lifestyle bracelet,” LASD Sgt. Kevin Tiwari told CBS2. “They would give us the frequency, and then we would enter this into the receiver, and then this tracker device would find them within a mile, a mile radius, and then we would triangulate their location with the help of the trackers and also with aerial bureau, which has a three to five mile radius.”

A bracelet costs $325 plus tax and shipping.

If you are interested in getting one for yourself or someone else, visit LAFound.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s