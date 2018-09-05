GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Drivers in the Los Angeles area have long suspected it, but a new report confirms it – Glendale has some of the worst drivers in the country.

Allstate Insurance’s America’s Best Drivers report ranked the top 200 biggest cities in the U.S. based on how often its residents files insurance claims.

Glendale ranked 196th according to the report, and Los Angeles was practically tailgating at 194th.

Kenisha Walker says she moved to Glendale from Chicago a few years ago and got into a car accident within the first two or three months.

“It was their fault of course, because I’m a perfect driver,” she joked.

Other Southern California cities that ranked rather high on the list were Fullerton at 188, Garden Grove at 184 and Torrance at 182. Southern California’s best drivers hailed from Oxnard, which ranked 62nd on Allstate’s report.

The cities with the best drivers were Brownsville, Texas; Kansas City, Kansas; and Boise City, Idaho.