LIVE:Day Two Of The Confirmation Hearings For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allstate Insurance, Glendale, Los Angeles, Worst Drivers

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Drivers in the Los Angeles area have long suspected it, but a new report confirms it – Glendale has some of the worst drivers in the country.

Allstate Insurance’s America’s Best Drivers report ranked the top 200 biggest cities in the U.S. based on how often its residents files insurance claims.

Glendale ranked 196th according to the report, and Los Angeles was practically tailgating at 194th.

Kenisha Walker says she moved to Glendale from Chicago a few years ago and got into a car accident within the first two or three months.

“It was their fault of course, because I’m a perfect driver,” she joked.

Other Southern California cities that ranked rather high on the list were Fullerton at 188, Garden Grove at 184 and Torrance at 182. Southern California’s best drivers hailed from Oxnard, which ranked 62nd on Allstate’s report.

The cities with the best drivers were Brownsville, Texas; Kansas City, Kansas; and Boise City, Idaho.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s