LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Devoted fans of the Korean boy band BTS camped out overnight in front of Staples Center just for a chance to get a spot closer to the stage at Wednesday night’s concert.

A line of tents, sleeping bags and folding chairs is wrapped around the block surrounding Staples Center, where BTS will play to a sold-out crowd at 8 p.m.

Some fans holding general admission tickets have been camped out at Staples Center for more than a day admission tickets.

bts campout Fans Camp Out Days Ahead Of BTS Concert At Staples Center“To try to be as close as we can to BTS, you know, we want to be in the front,” one camped out fan said.

One fan said she quit her job to camp out for the concert.

The seven-member boy band has taken the U.S. by storm. The group’s new song, “Idol,” featuring Nicki Minaj, hit No. 11 on the Billboard Top 100 list and the video for the song broke the record for best YouTube debut with 45 million views in the first 24 hours.

BTS is on a U.S. tour and moves on to Oakland after finishing their Los Angeles concerts on Saturday.

