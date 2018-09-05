BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A man investigating a loud noise at his home in Brentwood came face-to-face with the bobcat that broke in through a plate glass window.

Police were called to the home in the 1800 block of North Old Ranch Road at about midnight after the homeowner reported a bobcat had leaped through a window to get inside.

The man told police he had heard a window break. When he stepped out of his bedroom, he was met by the bobcat in his hallway.

Both got scared and ran – the bobcat through another plate glass window, and the homeowner back into his bedroom, where he locked himself inside.

No injuries have been reported.

The big cat was gone when police arrived and has not been found.