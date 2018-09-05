CALABASAS (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a body found near a trailhead in Calabasas Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered by a Caltrans worker at around 9 a.m. near a Santa Monica Mountains trailhead, in the area where Parkway Calabasas intersects with the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s name, gender or a cause of death.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were on scene.

In June, a 35-year-old Irvine scientist was mysteriously shot and killed while camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas. Officials later confirmed that there have been seven other unsolved shootings over the past 19 months at or near Malibu Creek State Park. The park has since been closed.