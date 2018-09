CARSON (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a car on the eastbound 91 Freeway.

The crash was reported just after midnight in the right lanes near Central Avenue in Carson.

All lanes of the freeway were closed for a few hours for the crash investigation.

The name of the victim and the details of the crash were not immediately disclosed.

