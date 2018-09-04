LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The family of a bystander accidentally killed by police when they tried to stop an armed man from entering a Los Angeles grocery store is blasting newly released video of the incident, saying it’s crafted to paint officers in the best light.

The Los Angeles Police Department released more footage of the July shooting Tuesday, showing officers chasing suspect Gene Atkins after they say he shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend.

The video includes about six minutes of footage from the 14-minute car chase, the ensuing shootout with police outside a Trader Joe’s, and the hours-long standoff inside the store.

Lawyers representing the family of 27-year-old Melyda “Mely” Corado, the store manager killed by police, called the video a “slanted public relations piece.”

“LAPD has employed questionable tactics to craft its message, including an unnecessary and extensive toxicology report on Mely, who was an innocent bystander,” said family attorney Ron Rosengarten. “We are disheartened that the police are not cooperating with us or the Corado family.”

A department spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

