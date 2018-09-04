SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver initially wanted for speeding in the San Fernando Valley led police in several jurisdictions on a wild pursuit all over Los Angeles County Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol tried to stop the vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. near on the 118 Freeway near Porter Ranch. The 2015 Honda Civic exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour at points as it made its way east towards Los Angeles on the southbound 5 Freeway.

Police lost sight of the vehicle about 20 minutes into the pursuit around Dodger Stadium.

Just before 10 p.m., police tracked the vehicle to South L.A. near 91st and Figueroa streets before the driver made his way on the eastbound 105 Freeway to Downey.

The driver doubled back to the 110 Freeway, exiting on Manchester Avenue. He finally stopped the vehicle and placed his hands outside the window before being taken into custody without further incident at about 10:15 p.m.