LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People angry with Nike for making Colin Kaepernick the face of its “Just Do It” campaign have taken to social media to publicly destroy their swoosh-branded clothes and shoes.
Nike marked the 30th anniversary of the campaign with a new ad that said, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Kaepernick was a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers when he started taking a knee during the national anthem before games. The move drew the ire of President Donald Trump, who called it a disrespect of the American flag and the military, even though Kaepernick said he did it to protest racial injustice.
Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 and is currently suing the league, claiming owners colluded to keep him out of football.
Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick drew plenty of anger from NFL fans and people who say they support the military.
Others urged Nike to consider other well-known figures for the ad slogan.
Some found the destruction of perfectly good shoes and clothes to be a waste and urged boycotters to instead find more constructive means of discarding the items.
However, as one Twitter user pointed out, boycotting Nike will make it difficult to be an NFL fan.