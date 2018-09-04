LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People angry with Nike for making Colin Kaepernick the face of its “Just Do It” campaign have taken to social media to publicly destroy their swoosh-branded clothes and shoes.

Nike marked the 30th anniversary of the campaign with a new ad that said, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick was a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers when he started taking a knee during the national anthem before games. The move drew the ire of President Donald Trump, who called it a disrespect of the American flag and the military, even though Kaepernick said he did it to protest racial injustice.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 and is currently suing the league, claiming owners colluded to keep him out of football.

Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick drew plenty of anger from NFL fans and people who say they support the military.

NEVER BUYING NIKE AGAIN! — Dawn (@DawnMinnette3) September 4, 2018

Time to put my money towards a new athletic brand. Leaving Nike to wallow in their bad decision — Drew Tillman (@drewt622) September 4, 2018

Ya'll aren't real bright, @Nike…It looks like you would have learned by now not to mess with American patriots. Unlike most liberals out there, we actually have JOBS which ='s money to spend. How'd the left's pathetic attempt to boycott #InNOutBurger work out? #NikeBoycott — Rebekah Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) September 4, 2018

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Does the defamation of my own clothing affect Nike's equity? No. Am I personally going to help shovel money to a neo-communist? Absolutely not. #NikeBoycott #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/x8COCbNuwV — Smitty (@claysmitty97) September 4, 2018

Others urged Nike to consider other well-known figures for the ad slogan.

Hey @Nike you really dropped the ball here pic.twitter.com/Wds7wyPpSb — Stephen Dale (@stephenmedic) September 4, 2018

Hey @nike instead of paying punks who advance anti-American lies like @Kaepernick7 why don't you pay Pat Tillman's family for the rights to use his image – A REAL HERO who sacrificed everything! Why promote someone who blames racism for the fact he can't compete in the NFL? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 4, 2018

Some found the destruction of perfectly good shoes and clothes to be a waste and urged boycotters to instead find more constructive means of discarding the items.

If you're joining the #NikeBoycott and you're gonna #BoycottNike, please consider taking the apparel to your local homeless or women & children's shelter or houseless person sleeping on the street tonight. Take your anger and turn it into a compassionate act. #justdoit — Siouxsie Homemaker (@SaoirseLynn) September 4, 2018

If you plan on burning or throwing away your Nike shoes, the St. Francis House of Boston is low on shoes to give to the homeless. They are accepting all donations, including clothing, at 39 Boylston Street; open 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/BrHoDYH0FA — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) September 4, 2018

If you’re burning your Nikes to “support veterans” instead of GIVING them to homeless veterans whose health care Trump degraded, then maybe it’s time to question what you’re REALLY so upset about. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 4, 2018

However, as one Twitter user pointed out, boycotting Nike will make it difficult to be an NFL fan.