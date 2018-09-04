MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. (CBSLA) — The body of the third missing boater was found Tuesday after two boats collided on Saturday on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported that the victim was identified as Kirra Drury, 24 from Ventura.

Authorities found the body of 51-year-old Christi Lewis of Tulare County in Central California on Monday.

One boater is still missing.

Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, says none of the boaters were wearing life vests when the collision occurred.