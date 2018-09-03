WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — Thousands of union workers and their families marked Labor Day in Wilmington as they celebrated the American worker.

The 39th annual Labor Day parade in Banning Park brought together representatives from unions who walked down local streets with pride.

Theme of this year’s parade is: “Rise up and resist.” Union members marching in support of workers rights at the event say under the current administration those rights are under attack more than ever.

“We are coming together. We are all a family in this fight together,” union member Emmett Cromwell said.

Former U.S. Secretary of Labor and current L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis says with midterm elections coming up it’s important everyone’s voices are heard. She says this day is not just about unions; it’s about all workers.

“When unions speak, they speak in unity, they speak in support of workers rights and good wages and retirement and pension, and those are some of the hallmarks of our country,” she said.

Union members say what they stand for goes far beyond them. The say they speak for generations to come, union or non-union.

“To succeed as a country we’ve got to support each other. Community, state, country,” carpenter Ron Delgado said. “Everyone has to be together.”