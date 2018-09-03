PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A pilot was killed and a teenage boy was critically injured when their small plane crashed at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima Monday evening just after takeoff.

The crash took place at around 5:10 p.m. at the airport located at 12653 W. Osborne St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported

The Cessna 150L carrying just two people experienced an unknown problem just after takeoff, causing it to clip a building and land upside down, the fire department said. The plane then caught fire. The crash occurred about a half-mile from the end of the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration reports.

Whiteman Airport houses Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and equipment, which allowed firefighters to get on scene immediately, extinguish the flames and render aid to the two victims.

“Fortunately, there were firefighters here on scene that witnessed that accident,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said. “They rushed over, they were able to use a small extinguisher to quickly put out the flames in the engine compartment and render aid to the two occupants inside.”

The 60-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The 12-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition, LAFD reports. Their names were not released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.