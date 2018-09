SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – A paraglider died in a crash in a rural part of the Riverside County community of San Jacinto Monday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., firefighters with CAL Fire responded to reports of a downed paraglider in the 200 block of Soboba Road. They arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the death and the identity of the victim were not immediately released.