LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Joshua Locicero likes to do things most eight year olds enjoy. But he just did something most of his peers — and many adults — probably would never think of doing.

The third-grader, who lives with Tourette syndrome, climbed Mt. Whitney — the tallest mountain in California — all in one day.

“The hardest part of the hike was going over the switchbacks,” he told CBS2/KCAL9’s Jo Kwon.

He says at one point he thought about quitting but told himself: “I can’t go back … because I could do it.”

So he climbed on with his mom by his side.

“It was really exciting that I finished!” he said.

During the 14-hour climb to the peak, Joshua took four naps, including one at the very top, where he slept for about an hour.

He kept trekking, even through a hail storm, finishing the 22-mile round-trip by 11 p.m.

His advice for anyone who thinks they can’t do something?

“Just feel confident and drink lots of water.”