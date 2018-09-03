SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Eight people were wounded in a shootout at a San Bernardino apartment complex late Sunday night, including a 17-year-old.

The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lynwood Drive.

According to San Bernardino police, a group of people were playing dice in the courtyard of the complex when at least one person walked up and opened fire.

The people at the game appeared to have returned fire, and a gun battle ensued. There were numerous shooters and multiple weapons were fired. Stray bullets also went into nearby apartments and cars.

“Multiple shots were just coming out of nowhere,” resident Paris Nickleberry said. “Next thing I know, everybody was here. It was just a terrible incident that happened.”

Eight people were rushed to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries. Three of them were in critical condition, police said, including a 17-year-old.

Police had initially said 10 people were hurt, but then revised that number to eight.

All eight patients had been outside in the courtyard, police said. No residents who were inside their apartments when the shots rang out were wounded.

More than 40 evidence markers were laid out at the scene as investigators try to determine the circumstances of the incident. It is unclear if the shooting was gang related. No names or motive has been released.