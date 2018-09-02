del mar, racetrack, ice cube, concert, suspect, killed, shooting, report
SAN DIEGO (CBSLA/AP) — A sheriff’s deputy shot a man who reportedly fired his weapon into the air Sunday evening at a horse-racing track, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. CBS8.com, a CBS affiliate in San Diego, said the man was injured.

Preliminary reports from the scene said the man was trying to buy a ticket for the concert but got angry when he told the show was sold out.

A video of the shooting that was posted on Twitter records the sounds of several shots being fired before a man falls to the ground.

Two deputies appear to holster their guns as one shouts at a gathering crowd to “get back, get back, get back.” Passing concert-goers can be heard shouting expletives after the shooting.

In a broadcast of the track’s final race of the day that was posted on Twitter, an announcer can be heard saying, “There’s gunfire at the track,” as horses move along the turf course, the Union-Tribune reported.

Sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press about the shooting.

At 7:22 p.m., the Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the “situation has been contained” and said the concert “is moving forward as planned.”

Initial reports from the scene quoted witnesses saying the suspect was dead. His condition could not be confirmed.

