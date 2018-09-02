Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — A man was taken into custody Saturday after leading Pomona police and California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase.
Pomona police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle when a chase ensued, continuing onto the 10 and 605 Freeways.
CHP took over the chase and officers executed a PIT maneuver, pinning the driver on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Lone Hill Ave. in Glendora.
The suspect was taken into custody at 5:46 p.m.
Additional information was not available at the time of this report.