chp, pursuit, pomona, azusa, armed, concealed weapon
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    6:00 PMMike & Molly
    6:30 PMMike & Molly
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed, Azusa, CHP, concealed weapon, pomona, Pursuit

POMONA (CBSLA) — A man was taken into custody Saturday after leading Pomona police and California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase.

Pomona police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle when a chase ensued, continuing onto the 10 and 605 Freeways.

CHP took over the chase and officers executed a PIT maneuver, pinning the driver on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Lone Hill Ave. in Glendora.

The suspect was taken into custody at 5:46 p.m.

Additional information was not available at the time of this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s