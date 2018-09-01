SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A South Los Angeles family is mourning after a 17 year old was killed when his motorized bike collided with a car.

The crash happened as two teens on a motorized bike were going east on 91st Pl. when they got to the second lane on Broadway and were hit. Police one of them was at the controls while the other sat in front of him.

Jalen McFrazier died after the crash.

“I try to tell him to stay off the mini-bike, you know? But he was riding behind our back. Me and his mother, we didn’t know,” the teen’s father, Myron McFrazier, said.

The crash happened as Rody Martinez and his family were holding a yard sale.

“We were just all right here … hanging out and we just heard somebody got hit. And it’s my friend over there,” Martinez said.

Police say a 13-year old boy was sitting near the handlebar while McFrazier was behind at the controls when they were hit. The passenger was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Jennifer Valdovinos says she ran from her house to help McFrazier, a long-time friend.

“That’s when I seen his body. I tried to feel a pulse but there was nothing,” she said.

Police say the car’s driver stopped after collision and no charges will be filed.

The teen’s family is planning to hold a car wash to help with funeral expenses.

“I’m going to miss everything about my boy. Just miss everything man,” McFrazier said.

Police say motorized bikes like the one involved in the crash are not street legal. Despite that, people in this neighborhood say it’s common to see them zipping up and down the street.