WASHINGTON (CBSLA/AP) — It was candy. Or maybe it was a tissue.

Whatever it is, or was, the pass from Laura Bush to George Bush to Michelle Obama had the Internet talking Saturday.

Seated in McCain Row 1, the former Republican president at one point could be seen handing the former first lady, wife of Bush’s Democratic successor, something — which she accepted.

It was too far away in the massive cathedral to say for sure. But that didn’t stop Twitter from speculating that the object might have been candy, or a tissue.

The simple, and some would say benign gesture, seemed to touch many for a spirit of cooperation and kindness often lacking in politics these days.

George W. Bush Slipped a Piece of Candy to Michelle Obama at McCain's Funeral https://t.co/K8rGQC0xCe — People (@people) September 1, 2018

During Obama’s speech, Mrs. Obama and Bush turned to each other, smiled and nodded.

Retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted a photo of the front row with the caption, “Decency wins.”

Memories mixed with humor, grief and lessons on civility marked Sen. John McCain’s memorial service Saturday at Washington National Cathedral, the last event in Washington of the five-day farewell tour.

George W. Bush slipped a piece of candy to Michelle Obama at McCain's funeral and the internet is glad https://t.co/AgefMuBoWj — TIME (@TIME) September 1, 2018

The bi-partisan touches were everywhere — including the late senator’s pall bearers.

Every aspect of the senator’s week-long memorial carried political and personal significance.

Among the pall bearers, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Russian democracy advocate Vladimir Kara-Murza, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and former Sens. Russ Feingold, a Wisconsin Democrat; Phil Gramm, a Texas Republican; and Gary Hart, a Colorado Democrat.

A bipartisan moment at a bipartisan funeral, blissfully and purposefully devoid of Donald Trump. https://t.co/L3PgaTbrkz — Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) September 2, 2018

McCain’s wife, Cindy, was composed during most of the service and other events throughout the five-day farewell to her husband. But she broke down at Saturday’s memorial service as opera singer Renee Fleming sang “Danny Boy” at the request of the music-loving late senator.

During the performance, Mrs. McCain shut her eyes and put her hand over her mouth. She then rested her head on the shoulder of her son Jack. Tears streamed down her face, which she wiped away as Fleming finished.

Politics makes strange bedfellows is a saying as old as the hills. No stranger pairings in recent memory, than at the McCain funeral.

If Hillary Clinton and Dick Cheney could next to each other, could there be hope for the divided nation, or Middle East peace?

George W. Bush, it appears, snuck the former first lady a piece of candy he got from wife, Laura Bush. 🍬https://t.co/A44EraNhW5 — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) September 1, 2018

Unclear. But the McCain-esque pairing of people who have never been close raised eyebrows.

The Democratic presidential nominee and Republican former vice president were among the luminaries and their spouses seated in the front row during McCain’s memorial service.

George Bush sneaking Michelle Obama some candy during John McCain's funeral might be the video that saves the Republic pic.twitter.com/GvQscSvO5y — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 2, 2018

Clinton, of course, was there as the wife of former President Bill Clinton. Cheney was there because he had been Bush’s vice president. But at a service McCain designed to break down rivalries and encouraged civility, Clinton and Cheney, two of their parties’ sharpest partisans, drew stares.

No word on if the two shared any words — or candy.

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018

At least the entire political community isn’t total garbage. George W. Bush Slipped a Piece of Candy to Michelle Obama at McCain's Funeral and the Internet is Glad – TIME https://t.co/24CG9E8mnb — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) September 1, 2018

(@Copyright 2018. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)