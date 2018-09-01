LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 White House run, is planning a string of appearances in the battleground state of Ohio next week.

His scheduled stops on the three-day swing beginning Thursday include Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.

The two-term Democrat intends to work with party volunteers to rally voters in advance of the November elections, and he’ll also speak at a fundraiser for Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

A statement Saturday says Garcetti wants to hear from residents and mayors “about the challenges they face and … how we can work together.”

Garcetti will be accompanied by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley throughout the trip. He is also scheduled to spend time with Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter, Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

The 47-year-old mayor would face long odds of winning the party nomination. He’s already visited the important presidential election states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Garcetti plans a decision on his candidacy by March.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)