THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A Thousand Oaks man who police say dumped urine on an elderly man’s car in an apparent neighbor dispute faced vandalism charges Friday.

The incident occurred Aug. 22 on the 2800 block of Amber Wood Place, where deputies say the victim discovered someone had poured urine on his SUV, according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

The victim told detectives that he was unable to remove all the urine from his vehicle “due to it getting into the interior of the vehicle and causing damage.”

Investigators later found that a similar previous incident occurred at the victim’s house, where they say “a large amount of urine was poured” on the victim’s front doormat.

The estimated total damage caused to the victim’s vehicle was approximately $2,000, authorities said.

After reviewing home surveillance video, detectives identified James Eddy Pierson as a suspect and served a search warrant at Pierson’s home, where detectives say they found evidence linking Pierson to the vandalism.

They also found evidence investigators believe indicates Pierson may be a methamphetamine user.

Pierson was transported to the Ventura County Jail and booked for felony vandalism and elder abuse. His bail was set at $25,000 and an arraignment was set for Sept. 4.