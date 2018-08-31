LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald has agreed to a massive new contract with the Los Angeles Rams, ending his second consecutive preseason holdout as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The Rams on Friday announced a new six-year deal through 2024 for Donald, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Donald is already under contract this season for $6.89 million.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported the new deal is worth $135 million over six years, with a $40 million signing bonus and $87 million guaranteed.

Now the only players in the NFL who earn more than Donald on a total dollar value, average annual value, or guaranteed money basis are star quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Donald was chosen for the Pro Bowl after each of his four NFL seasons. The 27-year-old Pitt product is the centerpiece of the Rams’ defense and one of the NFL’s most dominant linemen.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)