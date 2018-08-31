BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Female office workers in one Beverly Hills office want other women to be on the lookout for a phony plumber.

The women in the Beverly Hills office say they were the victims of a scam.

The man, posing as a plumber, came into their office and told them that the water in the building was being turned off — for four hours — in the next several minutes and they had to use the restroom during that time.

While the women went to the restroom, the man helped himself to the contents of their purses, police said.

The phony plumber remains at large.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call police.