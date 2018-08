STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Avalon!

Avalon is a 4-year old spayed poodle with a very kind demeanor. He does well with other dogs and loves belly rubs!

To adopt Avalon, call the Riverside County Department of Animal Services San Jacinto Shelter at 951-358-7387 and ask for identification number A1468267.