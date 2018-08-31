Filed Under:Boyle Heights, Jefferson

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old nun was safely rescued in Boyle Heights after being robbed and abducted at a gas station Thursday afternoon.

The nun gets into a police cruiser in Boyle Heights after being rescued. (CBS2)

Sometime before 4 p.m., the nun was getting gas at a 76 station at 1403 West Adams Blvd. in the Jefferson area when a man, armed with some kind of weapon, robbed her, then jumped in the backseat of her Toyota Camry and forced her to drive away, Los Angeles police said.

At some point, someone called 911 with a description of the vehicle and police later spotted the Camry – with the nun and the suspect still inside — in a parking lot about five miles away, at East Washington Boulevard and South Soto Avenue in Boyle Heights.

The nun was safely rescued and the man was arrested. The nun was not hurt.

The name of the suspect and the exact details of the robbery were not immediately disclosed. Police did not confirm what kind of weapon he was carrying.

