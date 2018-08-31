BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A naked carjacking suspect led police on a short pursuit and foot chase that ended with his arrest in Boyle Heights Friday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, the suspect carjacked a truck at around 5:39 a.m. in the 1800 block of Seigneur Avenue, in a neighborhood near California State University, Los Angeles. Police spotted The pursuit started minutes later.

The suspect jumped onto the westbound 10 Freeway, then left the freeway and drove into a cul-de-sac near Progress Place and East Cesar Chavez Avenue.

At that point, the naked suspect jumped out of the truck and ran. He first ran along the 101 Freeway, and then sprinted across it, jumping over guardrails and then running and trying to hide in some brush.

He was captured at around 6:20 a.m. on a hill in the 1300 block of Gabriel Garcia Marquez Street.

The circumstances of the carjacking and the name of the suspect were not immediately released.